Four dead after avalanche in the French Alps

French rescue workers say four people have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps and five survivors are being pulled out of the snow.

Italian firefighters search for survivors after an avalanche buried Hotel Rigopiano near Farindola, central Italy on January 19th.

Italian firefighters search for survivors after an avalanche buried Hotel Rigopiano near Farindola, central Italy on January 19th.

Source: Italian Firefighters/ANSA via Italian Firefighters

The Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville said the group of nine had been skiing off piste near the Tignes ski resort when the avalanche hit late last night NZT.

The group said the five survivors are "in the process of being extracted" from the snow.

No information was immediately available about the skiers' nationalities.

The incident occurred in an area popular among international skiers for its extensive slopes and stunning views.

It follows the death of 30 people who were killed when an avalanche crushed a hotel in central Italy last month.

