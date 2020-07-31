Four Covid-19 community cases confirmed in Melbourne

Four new Covid-19 cases have been uncovered among a family in Melbourne's north.

Woman in Melbourne wearing face mask during Covid-19 pandemic (file picture). Source: istock.com

Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed two more people had returned positive coronavirus test results, adding to the two other cases revealed earlier today.

Health authorities were alerted to the cluster after a Whittlesea man presented for testing yesterday.

He and an asymptomatic male relative from a separate household both tested positive.

A woman and young child of the Whittlesea man have also since been confirmed as Covid positive.

Foley said there was no indication the Covid-positive family members were linked to any exposure sites visited by a Victorian man who contracted coronavirus in hotel quarantine in South Australia.

The department last week admitted it had listed the wrong supermarket as an exposure site during the outbreak earlier this month.

People had been warned of potential exposure at Woolworths in Epping a fortnight ago, but the department on Friday said the man had shopped at Woolworths in Epping North, three kilometres away.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan earlier said the new cases were being "thoroughly investigated".

"It's too soon to draw any conclusions about the connection between these two cases and previous cases," she told reporters today.

"The only advice I have is that they are connected to each other.



"We need to let the investigations and the interviews take place so we can provide a full and accurate picture to the Victorian community over the course of today."

