Four children rescued from sweltering cars as temperatures reach over 40C in Victoria, Australia

A 15-month-old baby was rescued from a locked car and taken to hospital on a day when temperatures in Victoria hit more than 40C for much of the state.



Australia police Source: 1 NEWS

The infant was one of four children who had to be rescued from vehicles today but was the only one taken to hospital, Ambulance Victoria's health commander Paul Holman said.

"The child taken to hospital was 15 months old, only in that car for a very short time and in that very short time, became visibly distressed and needed medical transport," Mr Holman told reporters.



He said 11 children were also rescued in the region yesterday but none had to be taken to hospital.



"It really shows you such a short time how vulnerable these little ones are," the commander said.



It was the hottest day in Melbourne for the past two years with the mercury hitting 42C but a cool change dropped temperatures between by up 12 degrees at 3pm.



However, there was little relief for people in parts of regional Victoria, with temperatures hitting 45.8C in Walpeup and 46C in Hopetoun, both in the northwest.

