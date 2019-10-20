Four children injured after falling eight metres from a bouncy castle in Sydney

Four children have been injured after falling eight metres from a bouncy castle that blew away in strong winds in Sydney.

Yesterday afternoon emergency services were called to Camden Fruit Barn, Elderslie after strong winds flipped the castle into the air.

Three of the four children, a three-year-old girl and two boys aged five and six were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Nine News.

The three-year-old girl was knocked unconscious but her condition stabilised at the hospital.