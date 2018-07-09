 

Four boys freed, eight to go - the ongoing Thai cave rescue operation in pictures

Ever since the remarkable first images emerged of Thai schoolboys huddled alive and relatively well, three kilometres into a cave system, a race has been on to extract them before too much water, or too little oxygen, runs its course.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand.

Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach, with divers this morning successfully navigating the flooded caves in Mae Sai district with four of the boys.

Eight of the boys and their coach are still trapped, and it is increasingly becoming a race against time, with the second rescue operation for a further three boys set to begin sometime later today (NZT).

Here is the story so far in images: 

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai police stand guard near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Sunday, July 8, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai police stand guard near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is in charge of the Thai rescue operation fronted the media overnight.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 6: Thai military bring water pumps to the cave on July 6, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave where they've been missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance in northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Thai military bring water pumps to the cave on July 6, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.

The 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand may have no choice but to make the dangerous dive that's already claimed the life of a former navy seal.

The 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand may have no choice but to make the dangerous dive that's already claimed the life of a former navy seal.

In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in northern Thailand where the boys and their coach have been missing more than a week. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing.

In the early hours of Monday morning the quartet were successfully extracted from the cave.

Rescue workers inside the cave in northern Thailand preparing ahead of the first rescue operation.

