Four boys freed, eight to go - the ongoing Thai cave rescue operation in pictures

Ever since the remarkable first images emerged of Thai schoolboys huddled alive and relatively well, three kilometres into a cave system, a race has been on to extract them before too much water, or too little oxygen, runs its course.

Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances deliver boys rescued from a cave in northern Thailand to hospital in Chiang Rai after they were transported by helicopters on July 8, 2018 in Chiangrai, Thailand. Source: Getty

Here is a snapshot of the huge logistic initiative to bring out the 12 schoolboys and their coach, with divers this morning successfully navigating the flooded caves in Mae Sai district with four of the boys.

Eight of the boys and their coach are still trapped, and it is increasingly becoming a race against time, with the second rescue operation for a further three boys set to begin sometime later today (NZT).

Here is the story so far in images:

Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave Source: Getty

Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Source: Getty

Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Source: Getty

Thai police stand guard near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Sunday, July 8, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Thai military bring water pumps to the cave on July 6, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Source: Getty

Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Source: Associated Press

The 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand may have no choice but to make the dangerous dive that's already claimed the life of a former navy seal. Source: 1 NEWS

Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing. Source: Associated Press