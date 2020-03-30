Four babies diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia

Four babies are among the latest cases of coronavirus in Victoria.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has confirmed there are 96 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's tally to 917.

Three of the new cases are babies under 12 months and the fourth is a year old.

"I should stress it's not believed that this is a cluster, so it doesn't appear that this is one childcare centre, one group of children all known to each other," Ms Mikakos said today.

"But there is a thorough investigation under way in relation to how these children acquired Covid-19."



A father holding his newborn baby (file). Source: istock.com

All the children are in isolation at home, recovering with their families, she added.



Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton emphasised the risk to children was extremely low and deaths are "virtually unheard of".



"That should be a reassurance to any parent of young children," he said.



It comes as two workers at Kmart at the Chadstone shopping centre reportedly tested positive to the virus. The company has been contacted for comment.



Healthcare workers including GPs are also among those diagnosed with the illness.



One is a GP who visited a Carlton aged care home to treat two residents last week.



"People who have been in contact with the General Practitioner at Rathdowne Place have an extremely low risk of transmission," an Australian Unity spokesman told AAP.



Another employee has gone into self-isolation.

