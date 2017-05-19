 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Founder of US television channel Fox, Roger Ailes, dies aged 77

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The former chief executive ran the company for more than two decades before stepping down last year.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

02:16
2
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
3
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:20
4
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

01:20
5
The trial, set down for two days was adjourned on day two.

High Court mistrial declared over man accused of murdering Christchurch father

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ