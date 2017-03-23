 

Founder of one of ISIS' leading media outlets killed in airstrike - report

Source:

Associated Press

Syria opposition activists say the founder of one of the main ISIS media outlets has been killed in an airstrike in eastern Syria.

The Trump administration is laying out its plans to defeat the terror group.

Source: 1 NEWS

ISIS itself has not reported the death of the founder of Aamaq News Agency.

His brother Hozaifa posted on his Facebook that Baraa Kadek and his daughter were killed in an airstrike in Mayadeen town in Deir el-Zour province.

Mayadeen has become a refuge for ISIS leaders as the group comes under attack in Mosul in Iraq and their de-facto capital Raqqa.

Syrian opposition news outlets, including Halab News Network and Qasioun news agency, reported Kadek's death late today.

Kadek became known as a media activist covering the outbreak of protests in 2011 then rebel fronts.

He later joined ISIS in 2013.

Middle East

Copyright © TVNZ