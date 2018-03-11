 

Foul play suspected in death of wife of poisoned Russian spy

British ministers and security officials gathered this weekend for a meeting of the government's emergency committee - known as COBRA - called by Home Secretary Amber Rudd to discuss ongoing developments in the case of the poisoned Russian former spy, Sergei Skripal. 

Investigators dressed in protective suits were seen around her grave on Saturday.
Source: Associated Press

The meeting took place after chemical warfare experts from the British military were deployed to Salisbury to aid the investigation into the poisoning that has led forensic workers to the graveside of Skripal's deceased wife Lyudmila for a second day. 

On Saturday, investigators dressed in protective suits were seen around her grave with a brightly coloured gurney placed nearby, while workers erected a barrier at the entrance to the cemetery where Lyudmila was buried following her death in 2012. 

Police said her body was not being exhumed, but would not comment further on the investigation. 

Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious in the quiet English city on Sunday. 

It later emerged that they had been poisoned by a nerve agent sparking a large-scale investigation that has widened to include a number of sites around the centre of the city, a car belonging to Skripal, and the graves of his wife and son, Alexandr.

British politicians have raised concerns that foul play was involved in the deaths of Lyudmila and Alexandr, who died while on a visit to Moscow in 2017.  


