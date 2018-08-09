 

Fossilised teeth of huge shark discovered in Australia

AAP
A rare set of teeth from a prehistoric shark that was more than twice the size of the ferocious great white shark has been unearthed on Victoria's coastline.

The chance discovery of more than 40 teeth from a Carcharocles angustidens shark that lived 25 million years ago has excited palaeontologists because it's the first time a set of the seven centimetre-long serrated chompers have been found in Australia.

While many individual teeth from this species of mega-toothed shark and its ancient relatives have been found around the world, only two other sets have previously been unearthed in New Zealand and Belgium.

Amateur fossil finder and school teacher Philip Mullaly initially discovered about eight teeth sticking out of a boulder at Jan Juc, near Torquay, about two years ago and contacted Museums Victoria.

Dr Erich Fitzgerald, the museum's senior curator of vertebrate palaeontology, organised his team to undertake a dig at the site in last year and uncovered more than 40 teeth and part of the shark's backbone.

"They are as sharp as they were the day they were being used to slice through the flesh of whales," he told AAP.

"Think a steak knife. They're sharp."

Carcharocles angustidens grew to more than nine metres and feasted on small whales and penguins while swimming the world's oceans between 33 and 22 million years ago.

The species was an ancient cousin of the infamous Megalodon, which at three times the size of the great white was the biggest and most ferocious shark to have ever lived before dying out about 2.6 million years ago.

Mr Mullaly, a school teacher from Geelong, was "blown away" when he found the first few teeth in pristine condition.

"I was in a bit of shock actually because I saw it and I thought this is looking like it's complete, like it's just fallen out of a shark's mouth even though it's 25 million years old," he said.

Suspecting they were a rare find, Mr Mullaly contacted Dr Fitzgerald, who he knew from previous discoveries of whale fossils.

Dr Fitzgerald said teeth and bits of vertebrae are usually the only parts of a shark's body that are found by fossil hunters as the creature is made up mostly of cartilage, a soft tissue that doesn't fossilise well.

"So to have fossil finds like this one from Jan Juc where there are several teeth and part of a vertebra is pretty rare," he said.

The collection of teeth will go on public display for six months at Museums Victoria, Melbourne.

"People can get a real sense of the past from seeing them," Mr Mullaly said.

"They're really beautiful objects."

The teeth were well-reserved, and came from a shark several times larger than a great white. Source: Museums Victoria
Ba, Fiji - December, 30 2016: A Victim of Cyclone Winston fixes her UNICEF tent that she lives in Navala village. Fiji struggles to rebuild a year after Cyclone Winston tropical storm devastated the country on February 2016.

Australia still biggest donor to Pacific nations but China fast catching up
Emergency workers recover a body from the Jamiul Jamaah Mosque after it collapsed during an earthquake in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Death toll in devastating Indonesian earthquake rises to 345 overnight
Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount Konocti in the background. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Largest wildfire ever in California, with 18 blazes, forbodes worst fire season in state history
00:31
The Australian state has loosened laws as the population reaches plague proportions.

Kangaroo culling now a lot easier in NSW as population reaches plague proportions

Watch: Unstoppable mudslide comes crashing down a mountain and right into a Swiss township

An avalanche of mud and snow has come crashing down a mountain into a Swiss town, damaging cars and buildings.

The incident took place in the town of Chamoson about 7.15pm Tuesday local time (5.15am Wednesday, NZT), and was filmed by several people.

Local media reported the landslide was triggered by a deluge of rain in the nearby mountains at high altitude.

The unstoppable flow of mud and debris came down on Tuesday, local time. Source: Cedric Jordan

Video showed the mudslide coming down a floodway, before breaching the bank and flowing on to a road.

Some damage was reported, including to cars, signs and the facades of buildings.

Two roads were closed and work is underway to clear the debris.

The incident took place in the town of Chamoson, and no one was injured. Source: Delphine Thurre
Associated Press
The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

British health officials say despite the precautions, the risk of harm is low. Source: Breakfast

The State Department says today the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.

Ms Skirpal and her father, a former Russian spy, were poisoned in Salisbury,England in March. Source: Breakfast

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.

Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poised by the substance.

Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around August 22, according to a statement from the State Department.

Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Source: 1 NEWS
