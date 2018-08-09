Fossilised teeth of enormous shark found on the Australia coastline

Museums Victoria
An avalanche of mud and snow has come crashing down a mountain into a Swiss town, damaging cars and buildings.
The incident took place in the town of Chamoson about 7.15pm Tuesday local time (5.15am Wednesday, NZT), and was filmed by several people.
Local media reported the landslide was triggered by a deluge of rain in the nearby mountains at high altitude.
Video showed the mudslide coming down a floodway, before breaching the bank and flowing on to a road.
Some damage was reported, including to cars, signs and the facades of buildings.
Two roads were closed and work is underway to clear the debris.
The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.
The State Department says today the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.
Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.
Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poised by the substance.
Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around August 22, according to a statement from the State Department.