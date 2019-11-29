Forty people dead in anti-government protests in Iraq in 24 hours

Iraqi officials say five anti-government protestors have been killed by security forces in the holy city of Najaf, amid tension following the burning of an Iranian consulate, bringing the death toll to 40 over 24 hours.

A anti-government protester prepares to throw a molotov cocktail toward security forces during clashes on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

Security and medical officials say five protestors were killed and 32 wounded late today when security forces fired live rounds to repel them from setting alight a central mosque in Najaf.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Protestors had torched the Iranian consulate the previous night. One demonstrator was killed when security forces attempted to prevent them from storming the building.

Thirty-five protestors were killed by security forces in separate demonstrations in Nasiriyah and Baghdad since Thursday evening.