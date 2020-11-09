Former White House officials urge Trump administration to cooperate with transition

A bipartisan group from the last three White Houses is urging the Trump administration to move forward “to immediately begin the post-election transition process”.

Republican supporters react to the announcement Democrat candidate Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

The call from the Center for Presidential Transition advisory board comes as the General Services Administration has yet to formally recognise Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect.

That’s a necessary move to free up money for the transition and clear the way for Biden’s team to begin putting in place the transition process at agencies.

“This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors,” members of the advisory board said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Bush White House chief of staff Josh Bolten and Health and Human Services secretary Michael Leavitt as well as Bill Clinton-era chief of staff Thomas “Mack” McLarty and Obama Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.

Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He says in a statement that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted.” And Bush says President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated.”

Bush says now is the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbours, and for our nation and its future.”

Bush says he's spoken with Joe Biden and thanked the president-elect for what Bush says was “the patriotic message” in Biden's national address on Saturday night after being declared the election winner.