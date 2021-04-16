Former US Vice President Mike Pence receives heart pacemaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (file photo). Source: Associated Press

His office says today's procedure went well and that Pence "is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days".

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.

His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.

Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.