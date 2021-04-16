TODAY |

Former US Vice President Mike Pence receives heart pacemaker

Source:  Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (file photo). Source: Associated Press

His office says today's procedure went well and that Pence "is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days".

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.

His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.

Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.

He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.

World
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
William and Harry to walk separately and Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral
2
Frustration boils over at fiery public meeting over future of cars on popular Auckland beach
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara in talks with Sydney Roosters as he considers shock move to league
4
Prince Charles and Camilla visibly moved while viewing tributes left for Prince Philip
5
Auckland Airport makes final preparations ahead of trans-Tasman bubble, opening Monday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

India's biggest cities shut down as new Covid-19 cases hit 200,000

Bloomfield confident vaccine decliners will diminish as publicity campaign fires up
04:31

Defence rests without Derek Chauvin testimony at George Floyd murder trial

William and Harry to walk separately and Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral