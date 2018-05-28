 

Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalised

Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalised today in Maine after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue, a spokesman said.

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue. Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018, that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A spokesman for former president, George H.W. Bush, says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Source: Associated Press

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the 93-year-old Bush, said he was awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

He said Bush would spend at least a few days in the hospital for observation.

Bush arrived in Maine for the summer May 20. Coming about a month after the death of his wife, Barbara, of 73 years, the family said the 41st president was eager to return to the family compound on Walker's Point.

He has visited every summer since childhood, the only exception being the years of his World War II service.

On Saturday, Bush attended a pancake breakfast at an American Legion post in Kennebunkport. He had been scheduled to attend a Memorial Day parade in the town Monday.

Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections, was hospitalised in Houston on April 22, the day after his wife's funeral, for an infection.

He remained hospitalised for 13 days.

Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility. He has been hospitalised several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

