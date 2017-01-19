Former US President George H.W. Bush and wife both in hospital

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says Mr Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston's Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia.

Former President George H. W. Bush. Source: Associated Press

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush's wife, Barbara Bush, also has been hospitalised as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been in the hospital since Saturday.