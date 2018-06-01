 

Former US high school dean sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting student he recruited to sell marijuana

The former Boston high school dean and anti-violence advocate convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student has been sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

This undated booking photo released Thursday, May 31, 2018, by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office shows Shaun Harrison who had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years. Harrison was convicted on Thursday in Boston of shooting and nearly killing a student in 2015 that he had recruited to sell marijuana for him. (Suffolk County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Shaun Harrison had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years.

Source: Associated Press

Shaun Harrison, nicknamed "Rev" for his pastor-like influence on students at Boston English High School, was sentenced today to 23 to 26 years, a day after he was convicted by a jury of all charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison lived a double life and recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school.

Prosecutors say Harrison shot Rodriguez in the back of the head in March 2015 because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding the proceeds.

A defence attorney said someone else shot Rodriguez.

