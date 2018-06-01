Former US high school dean sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting student he recruited to sell marijuana

The former Boston high school dean and anti-violence advocate convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student has been sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

Shaun Harrison had worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years. Source: Associated Press

Shaun Harrison, nicknamed "Rev" for his pastor-like influence on students at Boston English High School, was sentenced today to 23 to 26 years, a day after he was convicted by a jury of all charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison lived a double life and recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school.

Prosecutors say Harrison shot Rodriguez in the back of the head in March 2015 because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding the proceeds.