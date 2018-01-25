 

Former US Gymnastics doctor sentenced to minimum 25 years in prison for molesting young athletes

Associated Press

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years was sentenced overnight to 40 to 175 years in prison as the judge declared: "I just signed your death warrant."

Dr. Larry Nassar is seated during the seventh day of his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Larry Nassar

Source: Associated Press

The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Larry Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in a Michigan courtroom.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar's "decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable".

The three-time gold medallist gave an impassioned speech telling Larry Nassar the testimony of his victims will haunt him in prison.
Source: Reuters

"It is my honour and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable," Aquilina said.

The coach on one of the girls Thomas Brennan told Larry Nassar exactly what he thought of the doctor's breach of trust.
Source: Associated Press

When the hearing ended, the courtroom broke into applause.

A prosecutor said Nassar found competitive gymnastics to be a "perfect place" for his crimes because victims saw him as a "god" in the sport.

"It takes some kind of sick perversion to not only assault a child but to do so with her parent in the room," prosecutor Angela Povilaitis said. "To do so while a lineup of eager young gymnasts waited."

She described the "breadth and ripple" of Nassar's sexual abuse as "nearly infinite".

Kyle Stephens was one of nearly 100 girls to speak out against Larry Nassar – now he is being sentenced for his crimes.
Source: Associated Press

"What does it say about our society that victims of sexual abuse have to hide their pain for years when they did nothing wrong? What does it say about our society when victims do come forward ... and are treated as liars until proven true?" Povilaitis said.

Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement, saying that the accounts of more than 150 victims had "shaken me to my core". He said "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes.

"I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days" he said as many of his accusers wept.

He faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.

