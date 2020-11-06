Former US ambassador to NZ says Trump's 'stop the count' rhetoric has 'no basis in law'

TODAY |

Former United States ambassador to New Zealand Mark Gilbert says Donald Trump's calls for vote counting to stop in some districts and continue in others has "no basis in law", calling it a "cynical" move.

Gilbert was the ambassador to New Zealand for two years from 2015 to 2017 under former president Barack Obama, and is also a former Major League Baseball player.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, Gilbert reacted to Trump's calls for vote counting to be halted in some states, but continued in others.

"It's very cynical where in the states where he's up, and knows the mail in ballots could cost him the election, he's saying stop the counting

"In the states where he's behind, he wants the counting to continue.

"Actually, when he announced last night and said, 'I want everything to stop,' he would have lost the election by that.

"It's something that has no basis in law, no basis in fact - these are all ballots that were cast prior to election day or on election day and we've always counted all those ballots."

'It's really not up to him' - US ambassador to NZ says Trump is bound by 'checks and balances'

Gilbert said he was confident that Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States, and that he would work to bring together both sides of the political spectrum.

"Joe Biden's a very thoughtful, I would say centrist politician, who's been around for a very long time," he said.

"He's made a name by working across the aisle and has built great relationships with people from all parties.

"There were a lot of Democrats who criticised Joe Biden when he said nice things about Republicans but, as he's always said, if somebody does something good you should compliment them.

"He's built relationships that, I think, will come in handy when he becomes the next president of the United States.

"He wants to build back better what we've been doing here in the United States.

"One of the things I believe he will do, and one of the reasons I admire him and have supported him, is that he will reach across to everyone - the people who didn't vote for him, the people who called him a socialist, the people who said he should never be president. He will work with everyone to make America a better country."

New Zealand's outgoing ambassador from the United States, former Republican senator Scott Brown, appeared on Breakfast yesterday to discuss the US election. While appointed by Trump to the role, Brown was careful to distance himself from the sitting president's statements that not all votes should be counted.  

