Former Trump strategist labels Trump Jr's meeting with Russians 'treasonous'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Steve Bannon. Source: 1 NEWS

Trump says in the statement today that when Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind".

A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race.

An adaptation of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House published today in New York magazine says Trump believed his nomination would boost his brand and deliver "untold opportunities".