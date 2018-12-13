Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen disbarred from practising law

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer is now an ex-lawyer.

Michael Cohen was officially disbarred today while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

A New York court ruled that Cohen's guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.

A spokeswoman for Cohen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees and to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with Mr Trump.



He is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May.