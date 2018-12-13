TODAY |

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen disbarred from practising law

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer is now an ex-lawyer.

Michael Cohen was officially disbarred today while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

A New York court ruled that Cohen's guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.

A spokeswoman for Cohen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees and to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with Mr Trump.

He is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May.

Cohen had been practising law in New York since 1992.

The President’s former fixer has been jailed on campaign finance violations, relating to hush payments he made on behalf of Mr Trump.
Source: 1 NEWS
