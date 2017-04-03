 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Former Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty, is cooperating in Trump-Russia probe

share

Source:

Associated Press

Michael Flynn, the retired general who vigorously campaigned at Donald Trump's side and then served as his first national security adviser, pleaded guilty today to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Trump's behalf and said members of the president's inner circle were intimately involved with — and at times directing — his contacts.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest from another fascinating few days on planet Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

His plea to a single felony count of false statements made him the first official of the Trump White House to be charged so far in the criminal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

And his action could be an ominous sign for a White House shadowed for the past year by investigations, turning Flynn into a potentially key government cooperator as prosecutors examine whether the Trump campaign and Russia worked together to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favour.

Today's developments don't resolve the paramount question of possible Trump-Russia coordination in the campaign, but they do show that Flynn lied to the FBI about multiple conversations last December with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Court papers make clear that senior Trump transition officials were fully aware of Flynn's outreach to Russian officials in the weeks before the inauguration.

The officials were not named in court papers, but people familiar with the case identified two of them to The Associated Press as Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, and former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland, now up for an ambassadorship.

That revelation moves the Russia investigation deeper into the White House. And, given the direct involvement of the transition team in Flynn's calls with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the plea also raises questions about the accuracy of repeated assertions by the administration that Flynn had misled Mike Pence and other officials when he denied having discussed sanctions with the diplomat.

Flynn, the longtime soldier, stood quietly during his plea hearing except to answer brief questions from the judge.

He accepted responsibility for his actions in a written statement, though he said he had also been subjected to false accusations.

He said, "My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country."

A former Defence Intelligence Agency chief, Flynn was a considerably more vocal Trump surrogate during the campaign, known for leading rally crowds in "Lock her up" chants regarding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Though prosecutors also had investigated Flynn lobbying work on behalf of the Turkish government, the fact that he was permitted to plead guilty to just one count, and faces a guideline range of zero to 6 months in prison, suggest that prosecutors see him as a valuable tool in their investigation and are granting a degree of leniency in exchange for cooperation.

White House lawyer Ty Cobb sought to distance the plea from Trump himself, saying: "Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

Nonetheless, the Russia investigation has persistently followed Trump the first year of his presidency, angering the president and repeatedly distracting from his agenda.

Flynn's plea came as Republican senators laboured to pass a far-reaching tax bill, which would be a significant victory for Trump.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest from another fascinating few days on planet Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House

Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House

Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: Taylor half-century drives New Zealand against Windies

01:15
2
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

3

Officer hit by car fleeing police checkpoint


4
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

5

Body discovered in central Christchurch hedge

01:57
Mr Brash believes learning Maori Language is "not of value" to him.

'Why not learn a language that would actually be useful to you?' - Don Brash stands firmly against teaching te reo in schools

His controversial remarks come after his Facebook post earlier this week about Maori Language on RNZ.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

01:15
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

The police recruitment video have been viewed millions of times on Facebook.


10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 