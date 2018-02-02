 

Former teacher jailed for sex with teenage student appears outside the NSW District Court

The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.
Source: 9 NEWS

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:36
2
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:20
3
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

00:19
4
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:17
5
The Australian airline made a big blunder by showing Christchurch's old rugby ground rather than Auckland's.

'Gidday from Auckland's Eden Park' - Qantas make awkward mistake, use Lancaster Park in new safety video

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
