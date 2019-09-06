TODAY |

Former Sydney teacher faces 90 sexual assault charges

Source:  AAP

A former teacher is accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen students at a Sydney school over an 18-year period.

New South Wales Police cars (File image). Source: istock.com

The 64-year-old was arrested on Friday and charged with 90 offences.

Police will argue the teacher sexually and physically abused 14 boys, then aged seven or eight, while he worked at an Earlwood school between 1978 and 1994.

The charges include multiple counts of indecently assaulting a child, attempting to solicit or incite a male to commit an indecent act, and common assault.

The strike force investigating the man was initiated in 2017 after a referral from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse.

The man will appear before Parramatta Bail Court today. The investigation is ongoing.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests
2
Fire crews extinguish Upper Hutt house fire
3
Loved ones of missing kayaker Koyren Campbell rally together for search to 'bring him home to his family'
4
Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years
5
Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Climate change crisis bigger than Covid-19 pandemic, Nobel Prize winner says

UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests

New film documents 76-day Wuhan lockdown one year on, as pandemic continues
02:30

Early evidence suggests UK Covid-19 variant is more deadly than original virus