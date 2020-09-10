Former Sydney floor trader apologises to victims of his 1970s bank robberies

A former Sydney floor trader has "unreservedly apologised" to the victims he threatened during a spree of bank robberies more than 40 years ago.

Ross Oliver McCarty was arrested in 2018. Source: Nine

Ross Oliver McCarty, 71, gave evidence at his sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to robberies related to a string of hold-ups in 1977 and 1978.

After being arrested at his Edgecliff home in 2018, McCarty co-operated with police admitting to leading a "double life" in which he would "get boozed at lunch time" and rob banks.

On Thursday he read out a letter addressed to those he had threatened into agreeing to his demands for cash.

"My circumstances at the time made it easy for me to delude myself into believing my appalling actions were justified," he said.

He had ridiculously believed that the use of polite words like "thank you" would send signals that "I really didn't mean any harm".

After many years of causing obvious collateral damage to his friends, family and colleagues, McCarty said he could only imagine the terror he caused his victims through his "wanton egoism".

"I truly hope you have been able to recover from the trauma I inflicted on you many years ago," he said.

McCarty told Judge Sarah Huggett he had gambling debts at the time and received threats of violence at his work if he didn't repay them.

After his 2018 arrest, he decided to "make full and frank admissions" to police, including by confessing to an armed robbery with which he had not been charged.

"It was an opportunity to rid the demons," he said.

The sentence hearing is continuing.