Former Seven Network executive accused of defrauding $8.3 million from employer

A Sydney man has been accused of defrauding a media network of millions of dollars.

Detectives investigating the misappropriation of more than NZ$8.3 million by a former employee of the media network arrested a 57-year-old man at a Breakfast Point home this morning, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

News Corp Australia and Nine newspapers report the man is former Seven Network executive John Fitzgerald.

He was taken to Burwood police station where he is expected to be charged later today.

Australian money background showing $100, $50 and $20 notes.
Australian money background showing $100, $50 and $20 notes. Source: istock.com
