Former royal Sarah Ferguson says people should 'celebrate' Meghan Markle instead of scrutinising her

Sarah Ferguson wants to "celebrate" Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she understands the scrutiny the royal is under after being marrying into the royal family herself.

Sarah Ferguson Source: Bang Showbiz

The 60-year-old writer - who is the former wife of Prince Andrew - has spoken out in defence of Meghan, after the royal has been the subject of public scrutiny ever since she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.

Sarah who has daughters Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, with Andrew - said she doesn't have any "advice" for the former 'Suits' actress, but believes people should be "celebrating" the beauty, because she is "modern and fabulous".

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said: "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?

"Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

The Duchess of York - who is affectionately known as Fergie - has learned to deal with negativity through her years in the public eye, but still finds things "difficult" at times.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, she added: "It was difficult but I'm here now - I feel the chains of my soul are freed. It's still difficult, though."

Meghan Markle smiling. Source: Associated Press

Meanwhile, Meghan's friend Bryony Gordon recently claimed the 38-year-old royal - who has six-month-old son Archie with Prince Harry - doesn't want "people to love her", and instead just wants to "be heard".

Bryony explained: "If I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower. She lives in the solution, not the problem.