Former Queensland MP, whose son is also a sitting MP, to fight child sex charges

Source:  AAP

Former Queensland government minister Trevor John Perrett - father of a sitting MP - is set to fight historical charges he indecently dealt with a teenage girl.

Former Queensland MP Trevor John Perrett. Source: Queensland Parliament

Perrett did not appear as his case was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a total of 25 charges.

Lawyers for Perrett said the former minister indicated he would contest the charges.

Perrett, 79, was the primary industries, fisheries and forestry minister in the Borbidge government between 1996 and 1998.

He represented the former South Burnett-based electorate of Barambah for the National Party between 1988 and 1998.

He lives in Petrie in the Moreton Bay region, north of Brisbane, the court heard.

His son Tony Perrett is a sitting opposition MP in state parliament, representing the electorate of Gympie for the Liberal National Party.

Perrett's appearance was excused before he was ordered to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 4.

