Former personal assistant says she was forced to take dictation from nude Weinstein

Associated Press

A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein alleges she was forced to undertake such tasks as cleaning up after his sexual encounters and taking dictation from him while he was naked.

The scandal surrounding Weinstein continues to get bigger, with him now accused of sexually assaulting more than 30 women.

Sandeep Rehal says in her federal lawsuit filed today that she suffers from "severe emotional distress'' because of the "incessant sexual harassment" she endured as the movie mogul's assistant.

Rehal worked for Weinstein from February 2013 to February 2015.

She says she had to set up an apartment near Weinstein's New York office for his sexual liaisons and has had to clean semen off his office couch. Rehal says Weinstein also subjected her to unwanted touching.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein says he "categorically'' denies the claims.

Dozens of other women have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

