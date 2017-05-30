Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83

A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83.

Manuel Noriega pictured in 1989. Source: Associated Press

The source was not authorised to be quoted by name.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."

The onetime US ally was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989.