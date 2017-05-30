Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83

Source:Associated Press
A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83.
The source was not authorised to be quoted by name.
Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."
The onetime US ally was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989.
Noriega later served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States.
