Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea for five day visit

Rodman says he is "trying to open a door" with the reclusive nation.
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:20
2
There had been reports of an explosion at Jardin Park in Kelvin Heights.

'A very morbid scene' - one dead in Queenstown car fire following reports of explosion

00:28
3
The showdown in Cooma, NSW lasted nearly twenty minutes before police broke the feisty duo up.

Watch: Aussie cop breaks up epic brawl between kangaroo and German shepherd

00:28
4
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student jailed for trying to steal propaganda sign freed from prison in North Korea - in a coma

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.


00:20
There had been reports of an explosion at Jardin Park in Kelvin Heights.

'A very morbid scene' - one dead in Queenstown car fire following reports of explosion

There were reports of an explosion in Jardine Park around 9pm.


03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.


 
