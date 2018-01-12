Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has life support turned off after crash that killed her family

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt's life support has been switched off more than a fortnight after a horror crash that killed her parents and younger sister.



Jessica Falkholt and family

The 29-year-old has been fighting for life in St George Hospital since she was pulled from the wreckage, along with her sister Annabelle, 21, on December 26 near Ulladulla.



The family's car was hit by a four-wheel drive, incinerating both vehicles, and parents Lars and Vivian died at the scene.



Annabelle died as a result of her injuries last Tuesday and yesterdayThe Daily Telegraph reported Falkholt's life support had been turned off.



There has been no official confirmation from the NSW Police or hospital that the actress has died.



Home and Away, on which she had her break-out role, tweeted: "Rest in peace, beautiful Jessica Falkholt", with a link to a news story about her life support being turned off.



The driver of the four-wheel-drive, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, was reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic when he was also killed in the collision.



Whitall was a habitual traffic offender with more than 60 convictions to his name, according to The Daily Telegraph.



Falkholt's family were laid to rest after a funeral at St Mary's Catholic Church in Concord on Wednesday.

