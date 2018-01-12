 

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

An Australian actress who was the sole survivor of a tragic Boxing Day crash that killed her entire family has died in hospital.

The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.
Jessica Falkholt was travelling with her parents and sister along the NSW coast when they were involved in a collision with another car.

The 29-year-old's parents, Lars and Vivian, died at the scene.

The sisters were pulled from the wreckage, but Annabelle, 21, died in hospital three days later.

Jessica, who had appeared in the popular soap opera Home and Away, had been in a critical condition since the crash. 

Her life support was turned off last week, and she died at 10.20am (AEDT).

The driver of the other vehicle, 50 year old Craig Whitall, also died. He had reportedly been returning from a methadone clinic at the time, and had once been subject to a nine year driving ban.


Kimberlee Downs

Australia

