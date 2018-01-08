 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

share

Source:

AAP

Gold Logie winning actor Craig McLachlan has been accused of assault and bullying by a number of female former colleagues.

Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan.

Source: craigmclaughlan.com.au

Fairfax Media reports that several cast members of the 2014 run of The Rocky Horror Picture Show accused the 52-year-old of touching them or exposing himself to them.

McLachlan described the allegations in The Sydney Morning Herald as "baseless" in an email to the newspaper.

"They seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," he was quoted as writing.

"These allegations are ALL made up."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:19
2
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

00:19
3
A woman died after the accident last night.

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

4
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

00:30
5
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 