Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

Gold Logie winning actor Craig McLachlan has been accused of assault and bullying by a number of female former colleagues.



Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan. Source: craigmclaughlan.com.au

Fairfax Media reports that several cast members of the 2014 run of The Rocky Horror Picture Show accused the 52-year-old of touching them or exposing himself to them.



McLachlan described the allegations in The Sydney Morning Herald as "baseless" in an email to the newspaper.



"They seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," he was quoted as writing.

