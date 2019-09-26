TODAY |

Former Hawaii police officer pleads guilty after homeless man forced to lick urinal to avoid arrest

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A former Honolulu police officer has pleaded guilty to failing to report that an officer forced a homeless man to lick a public urinal.

Reginald Ramones is one of two officers arrested and charged with depriving the man of his civil rights.

As part of a plea agreement, Ramones pleaded guilty today to a lesser charge that he knew a fellow officer committed a civil rights violation and didn't inform authorities.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says Ramones left the department in August. The second officer charged in the case, John Rabago, remains on restricted duty. He has pleaded not guilty.

The plea agreement says Rabago told the man he could avoid arrest by licking the urinal. The man reluctantly did.

Ramones says Rabago convinced him to not to report it.

A public urinal. Source: istock.com
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
17:26
The Front Row: All Blacks hush critics with win, but plenty of RWC noise around refs
2
Nine-year-old girl swept away on Hokitika River while whitebaiting
3
Fonterra announces closure of Kāpiti Coast plant, hours after reporting $605m loss
4
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
5
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kylie Jenner hospitalised, will miss Paris Fashion Week

Police should have abandoned pursuit of teen driver in Palmerston North earlier, IPCA finds

First photos: Jacinda Ardern returns to Late Show, as host Stephen Colbert announces NZ visit
05:21

Pacific Update: More violence in West Papua, Rarotongans and tourists pitch in to help stranded whale