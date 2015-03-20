 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Former Goldman Sachs employee allegedly stole $1.36m of wine from company president

share

Source:

Associated Press

A former domestic employee of Goldman Sachs President David Solomon has been arrested in Los Angeles on charges he stole over $1.36 million NZD of rare wine from his boss, authorities said yesterday.

FIle image of two glasses of white wine.

Charges against Nicolas DeMeyer, arrested today were in a federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan. The indictment contained a single count: interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the indictment, DeMeyer stole hundreds of bottles of wine worth over $1.63 million from 2014 to late 2016. It was unclear who will represent DeMeyer at an initial court appearance in Los Angeles federal court.

Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Solomon's behalf that the theft was discovered in 2016 and reported to law enforcement then. The company referred other questions to authorities.

The indictment said DeMeyer's job duties included receiving wine shipments at Solomon's Manhattan apartment and transporting them to Solomon's wine cellar in East Hampton, New York.

DeMeyer used the alias "Mark Miller" to sell wine he stole to a North Carolina-based wine dealer he located on the internet, the indictment said.

The stolen wine included bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, considered among the best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world, according to the indictment.

The indictment said DeMeyer in October 2016 stole seven bottles of DRC wine for which Solomon had paid $182,434.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

McDonald's manager accused of asking a teenager if she thought she was beautiful, in job interview

00:22
2
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

3
The flight path of the China Southern plane that made an emergency landing in Auckland last night.

China Southern flight returns to Auckland, makes emergency landing


00:48
4
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

01:30
5
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 