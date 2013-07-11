Former gambling addict fails in lawsuit claiming Melbourne casino's pokie machines misleading

A former gambling addict has failed in her Federal Court bid to find Melbourne's Crown Casino and its Dolphin Treasure poker machines are misleading.

Pokie machines being played Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Debbie Mortimer said the case by Shonica Guy against the casino and Dolphin Treasure manufacturer Aristocrat Technologies failed to show consumer laws were breached.



"I did not find anything in the conduct of Crown or Aristocrat that could be found as unconscionable," the judge ruled in the landmark case on Friday.



Ms Guy alleged the casino's 38 Dolphin Treasure machines duped players about their chances of winning.



Crown and Aristocrat denied all allegations.



Ms Guy claimed the machine's player information display also misled gamblers about what they could expect as a return, as an individual.



Justice Mortimer conceded that information may cause confusion, but it was not misleading or deceptive under law.



She said a lack of specific evidence from people claiming to have been exploited or victimised based on the identified features of the machine, substantially affected the strength of Ms Guy's case.



Further, Crown and Aristocrat's compliance with comprehensive regulations, including around the fairness of how the game operates, was an important factor in her decision.



Ms Guy had not sought any financial compensation and said outside court she took on the case to show Australians that poker machines and their design played a big part in gambling addictions.



"I hope this can lead to a better way forward and a better industry so no one has to go through what I've gone through," she said.

