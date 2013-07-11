 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Former gambling addict fails in lawsuit claiming Melbourne casino's pokie machines misleading

share

Source:

AAP

A former gambling addict has failed in her Federal Court bid to find Melbourne's Crown Casino and its Dolphin Treasure poker machines are misleading.

Pokie machines being played

Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Debbie Mortimer said the case by Shonica Guy against the casino and Dolphin Treasure manufacturer Aristocrat Technologies failed to show consumer laws were breached.

"I did not find anything in the conduct of Crown or Aristocrat that could be found as unconscionable," the judge ruled in the landmark case on Friday.

Ms Guy alleged the casino's 38 Dolphin Treasure machines duped players about their chances of winning.

Crown and Aristocrat denied all allegations.

Ms Guy claimed the machine's player information display also misled gamblers about what they could expect as a return, as an individual.

Justice Mortimer conceded that information may cause confusion, but it was not misleading or deceptive under law.

She said a lack of specific evidence from people claiming to have been exploited or victimised based on the identified features of the machine, substantially affected the strength of Ms Guy's case.

Further, Crown and Aristocrat's compliance with comprehensive regulations, including around the fairness of how the game operates, was an important factor in her decision.

Ms Guy had not sought any financial compensation and said outside court she took on the case to show Australians that poker machines and their design played a big part in gambling addictions.

"I hope this can lead to a better way forward and a better industry so no one has to go through what I've gone through," she said.

Justice Mortimer noted Ms Guy's courage in pursuing the case publicly and said her findings did not diminish the tragedies caused by problem gambling.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:36
2
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:20
3
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

00:19
4
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:17
5
The Australian airline made a big blunder by showing Christchurch's old rugby ground rather than Auckland's.

'Gidday from Auckland's Eden Park' - Qantas make awkward mistake, use Lancaster Park in new safety video

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 