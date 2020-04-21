Former Fiji PM Laisenia Qarase dies, aged 79

Laisenia Qarase, the former Fijian Prime Minister who was overthrown by Frank Bainimarama’s military coup of 2006 has died this morning.

Former Fijian Prime Minister, Laisenia Qarase. Source: Getty

Mr Qarase, 79, was appointed as Prime Minister in July 2000 after the George Speight coup.

He won two elections but was forcibly removed from power in December 2006 by the military.

His policies and proposed legislation championing indigenous Fijian rights were condemned at the time by then military commander Frank Bainimarama.

In 2010 he was charged by the military led government of abusing his office and was sentenced to a year in prison.