Former FBI boss picked to lead inquiry into Russian interference in US election

The US Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment today comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation yesterday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

House Republicans have mixed reactions to the surprise announcement about Robert Mueller.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah said today that Mueller is a "great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted".

In the 1990s, Democrats insisted that independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, overstepped his authority.