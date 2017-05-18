 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Former FBI boss picked to lead inquiry into Russian interference in US election

share

Source:

Associated Press

The US Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment today comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation yesterday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Republican Senator John McCain has likened the scandal that is hitting US President Trump to the infamous Watergate scandal.
Source: BBC

House Republicans have mixed reactions to the surprise announcement about Robert Mueller.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah said today that Mueller is a "great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted".

In the 1990s, Democrats insisted that independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, overstepped his authority.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
3
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

4
Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

00:19
5
The 230kg bomb was left undisturbed for decades in Birmingham until it was found this week.

Boom! German bomb from World War Two found on construction site in English city is detonated

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ