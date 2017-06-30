Former executives plead not guilty to charges of negligence over Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown

Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co. have pleaded not guilty to charges of negligence for the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In this Nov. 12, 2011, file photo, the Unit 4 reactor building of the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station is seen through a bus window. Source: Associated Press

Former TEPCO Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and vice presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro entered their pleas today in Tokyo District Court.

Each apologised for the disaster and the trouble it caused.

They said they don't think they bear criminal responsibility, because they couldn't foresee it.

The plant was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Radiation spread to surrounding communities, and some areas remain uninhabitable six years later.