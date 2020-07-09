Former college football player catches toddler thrown from burning building in US

A former college football player made the most important catch of his life when he caught a toddler thrown off the balcony of a burning building in Arizona.

Footage of the July 3 incident in Phoenix emerged this week, showing former wide receiver for Saddleback CollegePhillip Blanks rushing in to catch the tumbling child who was thrown off a third story apartment complex balcony to save him from a raging fire.

The 28-year-old told ABC7 news "instinct" took over.

"There wasn't much thinking, I just reacted, I just did it," he said. "I've learned how to catch a football. So I'll give some credit to football."

Mr Blanks had served as a US marine since leaving college and now works in the security industry.

Sadly the child's mother died in the fire. According to ABC7 news, the 30-year-old woman's last action was to fling her son to safety as she herself was already covered in flames.