Former classmate says oldest of California 'horror house' siblings was frail, smelly and picked on at school

Associated Press

The oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas, one of her classmates said in a heart-wrenching Facebook post.

Surveillance cameras have shown the moment the siblings were rescued.
Source: US ABC

The now-29-year-old woman was rescued with her starving brothers and sisters from their home in Perris, California, on January 14. Neighbors and relatives said they were unaware of the children's treatment until authorities arrested the parents and revealed what they found inside.

Taha Muntajibuddin attended kindergarten through third grade with her in Fort Worth, Texas. After learning of the case, he shared on Facebook his "overwhelming sense of guilt and shame" over how she was treated.

Muntajibuddin, a pediatrics resident doctor in Houston who confirmed his post to The Associated Press, described her as "a frail girl, had pin-straight hair with bangs, and often wore the same purple outfit."
He wrote that it was jarring to learn that the girl, who was teased in school for being smelly, "quite literally had to sit in her own waste because she was chained to her bed."

"It is nothing but sobering to know that the person who sat across from you at the lunch table went home to squalor and filth while you went home to a warm meal and a bedtime story," he wrote.

The post has elicited a strong reaction, with some condemning Muntajibuddin for his behaviour as a child. Others praised him for addressing it.

Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van outside their home.
Source: Nine

Muntajibuddin said in an interview today that he was surprised by the reaction. "It was just meant to be an honest lesson: take it or leave it," he said.

Crowley Independent School District spokesman Anthony Kirchner confirmed Muntajibuddin and the victim attended the same school.

Kirchner said he was unable to confirm when she enrolled or when she left school, or whether any of her younger siblings attended, because districts are only required to keep elementary student records for five years.

Another classmate, Stephanie Hernandez, told the AP in a Facebook message that the girl was quiet and always wore dirt-stained jeans that were too small. Hernandez said she often was bullied.

"I remember someone kind of slung her around like a rag doll," said Hernandez, a registered nurse in Mansfield, Texas.

Sheriff's deputies arrested David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, after their 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window and called 911. Authorities found the siblings, ages 2 to 29, in the family's filthy California home, three of whom were shackled to beds and all except the youngest child malnourished.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

