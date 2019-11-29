Former child protection unit cop in Queensland defends 'creepy' messages to 15-year-old

A former police officer accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl he met while working in a child protection unit says he sent some messages that were poorly worded, inappropriate and "an overshare".

A woman using a smartphone while drinking coffee (file). Source: istock.com

Matthew Paul Hockley admits he added the teenager on Snapchat and sent her messages, but says he was interested in the girl's mother.

The 33-year-old told a court his message, "heading home to get naked and relax" sent to the girl referred to him feeling disgusting after searching people's houses, but was "an overshare".

In another he wrote: "I was so cold last night. Needed you to warm me up".

That message was "inappropriate, stupid and it's a throwaway comment", Hockley told Brisbane District Court today.

"It's stupidity, that's what it is," he added.

Asked about a message, "Rather be chillin with you", Hockley said it was "a horrible use of language" and a poorly worded way of saying he would rather be doing anything other than going back to work the following day.

Hockley was a senior constable working at the Inala Child Protection and Investigation Unit at the time, but has since has resigned.

He added the girl on the social media app three days after interviewing her over naked photographs of herself and her boyfriend she had circulated.

Over three weeks from July 30, 2019 Hockley and the girl exchanged more than 1000 chat messages and 30 images.

Hockley denied inviting the teenager on holiday, telling her he slept naked and calling her "beautiful". He also denied commenting on sexual interactions between older men and girls.

During the same period the senior constable also had a consensual "sexual encounter" with the girl's mother, the court heard earlier.

Hockley told the court his marriage was "broken almost beyond repair" at the time. He said his interest was in the girl's mother and he was trying to help the teenager who wanted to become a police officer.

When asked whether he was trying to desensitise the girl to the idea of sex, he replied, "Absolutely not".

"The reason why I joined the police was to help people," he said. "My role is to protect children not to harm them."

No messages could be retrieved during the investigation because Snapchat messages - which can include photos or text - are automatically deleted after being viewed, prosecutor Judy Geary said earlier. Senders are also notified if someone takes a screenshot of conversations.

But the girl did take pictures of three conversations using another device, the court heard.

The girl's father earlier said his daughter referred to the officer's messages as a "bit creepy" and making her feel uneasy.

Defence barrister Matt Black said at the start of the trial the content of messages - aside from those the girl photographed - is in dispute.

He also asked the jury to consider whether the prosecution could prove Hockley had an unlawful intention when he sent messages to the teenager.

Hockley pleaded not guilty on Monday to one count each of grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act, grooming a child under 16 with intent to expose to indecent matter and using the internet to procure a child under 16.