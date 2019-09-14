TODAY |

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron breaks silence, calls Boris Johnson 'appalling'

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has broken his silence in a scathing attack of Boris Johnson.

Three years after he resigned from the role, Mr Cameron labelled Boris Johnson "appalling" as the current PM prepares to travel to Luxembourg for crunch meetings with the European Commission.

He accused former Tory colleagues Mr Johnson and Michael Gove of "trashing the government” and behaving "appallingly" during the referendum campaign.

He says the pair "left the truth at home" when pushing for people to vote leave, adding he doesn't believe a no-deal Brexit or suspending parliament is a good idea.

"I am cautiously optimistic, is that a good enough characterisation, I'm cautiously optimistic," Mr Johnson said.

His Democratic Unionist Party allies want to be convinced by a deal they see as no-threat to the union but so far, they haven't been.

"We're not going to vote for any arrangement which makes us different than the rest of the United Kingdom and forms a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom,” DUP Brexit Spokesperson Sammy Wilson said.

David Cameron has labelled Boris Johnson "appalling" as the current PM prepares to travel to Luxembourg for crunch meetings with the European Commission.
