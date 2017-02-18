 

World


Former British PM Tony Blair calls on people to rise up against Brexit

Mr Blair claims people voted without knowing the true terms of leaving the EU.
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

The 16cm-long creature was handed to staff at the Australian Reptile Park after being spotted in a park.

Watch: Urgh! Meet Behemoth, Australia's largest Huntsman spider

French journalist Richard Escot says France is on edge after terror attacks, and even bad driving would raise eyebrows with authorities.

Dan Carter speeding near Paris monument would have set off alarm bells for police on 'red alert about terrorism', says writer

Paris' police were on red alert for suspicious behaviour near tourist attractions.

Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.

'This year?' Frustrated Port Hills residents demand answers on when they can return home

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

Cruise ship passengers applaud rescue effort after woman spends an hour lost at sea

Watch: Kiwi musician captures rescue mission after woman falls off cruise ship

Robert Irwin continues his dad’s legacy, sharing his passion for animals on The Tonight Show

Watch: 'You're actually your dad' - Steve Irwin's son shares legacy on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

