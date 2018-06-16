 

Former British army sergeant jailed for at least 18 years for trying to murder his wife in two separate incidents

A former British army sergeant guilty hs been sentenced to jail for at least 18 years for the attempted murder of his wife by sabotaging her parachute and tampering with a gas valve at her home.

A week after causing a gas leak at their home Emile Cilliers then tampered with his wife's parachute.
Source: BBC

Former Army Sgt. Emile Cilliers, 38, was sentenced today of two attempted murder charges and a third count of damaging the gas fitting following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The prosecution says he tried to kill Victoria Cilliers, 42, — a highly experienced parachuting instructor — by damaging her main and reserve parachutes in a jump April 5, 2015.

She survived by landing on a newly-plowed field.

The prosecution claimed that Emile Cilliers was deeply in debt and that he wanted his wife's life insurance money to pay off his bills and start a new life with his lover.

