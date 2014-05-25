Former Brazil star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time, according to reports in his native Brazil.

Ronaldinho shows the love in offering his house to rent for World Cup. Source: Associated Press

Rio de Janeiro's daily newspaper O Dia claims Ronaldinho, 38, has organised an August ceremony at which he will celebrate his love for live-in girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.