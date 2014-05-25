Former Brazil star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time

Source:Associated Press
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time, according to reports in his native Brazil.
Rio de Janeiro's daily newspaper O Dia claims Ronaldinho, 38, has organised an August ceremony at which he will celebrate his love for live-in girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.
Bigamy is illegal in Brazil and O Dia reports that the wedding will therefore be unofficial, instead offering Ronaldinho an excuse to hold a party for close relatives at his upmarket Rio condominium.
