Former Bosnian Croat general dies after drinking poison in court, shortly after sentencing

A spokesman for a United Nations' war crimes court has confirmed that a former Bosnian Croat general died in a Dutch hospital shortly after drinking a liquid in a courtroom where judges had just confirmed his 20-year sentence.

Nenad Golcevski told reporters at the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia that 72-year-old Slobodan Praljak despite efforts to save him.

Golcevski said: "Mr. Praljak drank a liquid while in court and quickly fell ill. The ICTY medical staff immediately assisted Mr. Praljak. Simultaneously an ambulance was summoned. Mr. Praljak was transported to a nearby hospital to receive further medical assistance, where he passed."