Former The Block contestant accused of extortion, robbing, assaulting Tinder date

AAP
Australian reality TV star Suzi Taylor has been refused bail, on charges of robbing and assaulting a man she met on dating app Tinder, because of her risk of reoffending.

The Block 2015 contestant Sue Ellen Jan Taylor and a 22-year-old associate, Ali Ebrahimi, faced Brisbane Magistrate's Court  today charged with extortion, deprivation of liberty and assault.

It is alleged that after the victim went to meet Taylor on Wednesday the duo held the man against his will, forced him to make an online transaction and then withdrew money using his bank card.

The BBC reports police did not detail whether the 33-year-old victim had suffered injuries.

Ms Taylor, 49, and a friend had won $A349,000 on The Block on the Nine Network in 2015.

Suzi Taylor Source: Instagram
