Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

A former bikie, jailed for the brutal killing of a New Zealand mum on the Gold Coast has been sentenced for another murder.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering a father of two nearly three years ago, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown.

Patea, a former Bandidos bikie has been sentenced to life in jail.

Patea will have to serve at least 30 years behind bars after he admitted killing Gold Coast dad Greg Dufty over a drug debt in July 2015.

He was already serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in February 2017 to murdering his partner Tara Brown.

Aaron Crawford orchestrated for his best friend, Dufty, to be bashed.

Justice Martin Burns was scathing in his assessment of Crawford, 30, as he sentenced him to 10 years behind bars for Mr Dufty's manslaughter.

He was also given a two-year jail term for a charge of interfering with a corpse, after it was revealed he drove his friend's body to his NSW property and burnt it.

But it will be served at the same time.

Crawford will have to serve 80 per cent, or eight years, of his sentence after his actions were deemed a serious violent offence.

Taking into account time he has already served in custody, he will be eligible for parole in November 2023.

Lionel Patea's brother Nelson, who also pleaded guilty to Mr Dufty's manslaughter on Monday, was sentenced to eight years' jail.